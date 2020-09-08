David Bryan Novak, 50, of New Bern, passed away peacefully at his home on September 6, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father David Bryan Novak Sr.
David Is survived by his mother Debbie Novak of Florida, sons, David Bryan Novak III of New Bern, Donnie Novak of New Bern, four daughters, Amber Cruzate (Ruben) of Hampstead, Jordan Novak of Ocracoke, Caroline Novak of Fayetteville, Kenzie Novak of Hillsborough, sister Kathy Novak of Florida, and three grandchildren, Gabriel, Lilly, and Bethany.
David was a member and Past Grand Master of St. John's Lodge of New Bern. He was also the owner and operator of Novak Mechanical. David had a tremendous work ethic, he was always working and loved to get stuff done. When he wasn't working he enjoyed music, food, and being out on the water.
A memorial service will be held at Cotten Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home.