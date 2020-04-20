Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Burton "D.B." Oglesby IV. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Send Flowers Obituary

David "D.B" Burton Oglesby, IV, 74, of Havelock, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.

He will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park and the family will have a Celebration of his life once the virus restrictions have been lifted.

D.B. was born, raised, and lived almost his whole life in Havelock. He worked at Belk's Department Store as the original "Belko" the clown. He worked as a federal civilian employee for over 30 years at Cherry Point as an electrician. He was a unique man who had a steadfast way of doing things.

He is survived by his daughters, Tina Patterson, and husband Colonel (Ret.) Richard Patterson, and Virginia Gibson and husband Isaac Gibson all of Kentucky; mother, Edna Barnhill Oglesby of North Carolina; brother, Major (Ret.) Thomas Oglesby and wife Anne Oglesby of North Carolina; sister, Diane Prather and husband Dave Prather of Texas; grandchildren, Brandon and wife Katie, Thomas and husband Daniel, Elizabeth, Katherine, Michelle, KayLee, and Alexzander; 3 great grandchildren; caregiver, Elsie; and also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Burton Oglesby, III and niece, Audrey Oglesby.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.

