David H. Edmondson Jr.

David H. "Pop" Edmondson Jr., 74, of 5535 W. Milada Drive, Laveen, Ariz., a native of the James City Community, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
His service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel-Greer Wilson Chapel, 5921 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, Ariz. He will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Bonzetta Martin Edmondson of the home.
