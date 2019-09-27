David H. "Pop" Edmondson Jr., 74, of 5535 W. Milada Drive, Laveen, Ariz., a native of the James City Community, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
His service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel-Greer Wilson Chapel, 5921 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, Ariz. He will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Bonzetta Martin Edmondson of the home.
Local announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019