David Jack Fussell Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Winnie; daughter, Gloria Booth (Miguel) of Tampa, FL, and three sons all from New Bern, NC, David (DJ) Fussell, Jr., Mike (Judy) and Bill (Teresa); sisters, Betty Kent and Gail Brown of Tarboro, NC, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Born in Tarboro in 1929, he moved his family to New Bern in 1963. He was employed as a Bridge Electrician for the North Carolina DOT for 28 years. He was owner of Fussell Electric Company.
Jack served in the US Navy in the Korean War. He was an active member of Temple Church and a faithful choir member.
Jack was an avid golfer and won the Riverbend Club Championship three times.
He was a man of strong faith, very outgoing and never met a stranger. He especially loved his family.
Graveside services will be held at Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park, Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11AM.
