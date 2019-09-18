David Kelsey Bullock

David Kelsey Bullock, 76, of Trenton, died Sept. 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Bullock of the home.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow the service, noon at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
