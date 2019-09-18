David Kelsey Bullock, 76, of Trenton, died Sept. 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Bullock of the home.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow the service, noon at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019