David L. Griffith (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Debbie and family-I'm sorry to hear of the passing of your..."
    - Lori Connolly
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Tammy Trumble
Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cotten Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Cotten Funeral Home
Obituary
Send Flowers

David L. Griffith Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY and retired to New Bern, NC in 1999.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 yrs, Judy, and his children, Deborah Prato of Manasquan, NJ, Laurie (Jeff) Walker of New Canaan, CT and David (Jasyn) Griffith of New Bern, and a sister, Lisa (Ben) Trumble of Rochester, NY. He was also a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren, Cole, Colin and Taylor Prato, Finley and Gwenan Walker and Nathan, Julianne and Danielle Griffith.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and joined the Rochester Fire Dept. in 1968 where he served for 30 years, retiring as Rochester Fire Chief.
He was an accomplished woodworker and loved being on the water, fishing. He was a member of the East Carolina Saltwater Fishing Club.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service in the Chapel, beginning at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Lloyd Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Griffith Family.
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
funeral home direction icon