David L. Griffith Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY and retired to New Bern, NC in 1999.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 yrs, Judy, and his children, Deborah Prato of Manasquan, NJ, Laurie (Jeff) Walker of New Canaan, CT and David (Jasyn) Griffith of New Bern, and a sister, Lisa (Ben) Trumble of Rochester, NY. He was also a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren, Cole, Colin and Taylor Prato, Finley and Gwenan Walker and Nathan, Julianne and Danielle Griffith.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and joined the Rochester Fire Dept. in 1968 where he served for 30 years, retiring as Rochester Fire Chief.
He was an accomplished woodworker and loved being on the water, fishing. He was a member of the East Carolina Saltwater Fishing Club.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service in the Chapel, beginning at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Lloyd Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019