1/
David L. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Jones, a native of Havelock, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga.
A private graveside service will be held 10 p.m. at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C. with Military Honors.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Jones of the home; daughters; brother, Primrose Jones, Havelock; sisters, Florence Jones, Havelock and Barbara Batts, Pert Amboy, N.J.
Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, Ga.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved