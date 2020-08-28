Or Copy this URL to Share

David L. Jones, a native of Havelock, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga.

A private graveside service will be held 10 p.m. at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C. with Military Honors.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Jones of the home; daughters; brother, Primrose Jones, Havelock; sisters, Florence Jones, Havelock and Barbara Batts, Pert Amboy, N.J.

Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, Ga.





