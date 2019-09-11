NEW BERN - David Lee Coplon Jr., 69, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Life Care Hospital, Rocky Mount.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Brenda Coplon, 1322 Hazel Avenue. Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
His service is noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019