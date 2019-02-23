Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Morris Kern. View Sign

David 'Cowboy' Morris Kern, 69, of New Bern, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

David was born on April 22, 1949 in Allentown, PA to Betty Jean Gossler and John Morris Kern. David joined the United States Navy in 1968 following graduation from high school. David was a member of the Seabees during the Vietnam War. Once he returned to Pennsylvania, he worked in the public work department for the City of Allentown, where he continued with the 'Can Do' mantra that he learned while in the Navy. David relocated to New Bern in 1996 where he continued his public works career with the City of New Bern. David was a member of the DAV and VFW in New Bern. In his spare time, he continued with the 'Can Do' mantra from the Seabees looking for those challenging wood projects to create for his family and friends. He enjoyed NASCAR, dancing, woodworking, camping and fishing.

David is survived by his wife of 12 years, Deborah Kern; mother, Betty Kern of Allentown PA; siblings, Linda Degler of Allentown PA, Donna Grim of Catasaqua PA; Andrea Nuben of Lakeland FL, John Kern of Allentown PA, Denny Kern of Orefield PA, and Glen Kern of Allentown PA; children, Alia (Brett) Butera of Boyertown PA, Jared Kern and Jessica Burkit of Allentown PA, Tara (Charles) Nebraski of Newport NC, and Kari (John) Small of Havelock NC, and Devon Sikes of Havelock NC. He has 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that will miss him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to: Carolina East Foundation,

2007-B Neuse Blvd., New Bern NC 28560.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

David 'Cowboy' Morris Kern, 69, of New Bern, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.David was born on April 22, 1949 in Allentown, PA to Betty Jean Gossler and John Morris Kern. David joined the United States Navy in 1968 following graduation from high school. David was a member of the Seabees during the Vietnam War. Once he returned to Pennsylvania, he worked in the public work department for the City of Allentown, where he continued with the 'Can Do' mantra that he learned while in the Navy. David relocated to New Bern in 1996 where he continued his public works career with the City of New Bern. David was a member of the DAV and VFW in New Bern. In his spare time, he continued with the 'Can Do' mantra from the Seabees looking for those challenging wood projects to create for his family and friends. He enjoyed NASCAR, dancing, woodworking, camping and fishing.David is survived by his wife of 12 years, Deborah Kern; mother, Betty Kern of Allentown PA; siblings, Linda Degler of Allentown PA, Donna Grim of Catasaqua PA; Andrea Nuben of Lakeland FL, John Kern of Allentown PA, Denny Kern of Orefield PA, and Glen Kern of Allentown PA; children, Alia (Brett) Butera of Boyertown PA, Jared Kern and Jessica Burkit of Allentown PA, Tara (Charles) Nebraski of Newport NC, and Kari (John) Small of Havelock NC, and Devon Sikes of Havelock NC. He has 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that will miss him.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to: Carolina East Foundation,2007-B Neuse Blvd., New Bern NC 28560.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Cotten Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close