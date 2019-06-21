David Odell Oates Sr., 81, of 3750 River Road, Vanceboro, died Thursday, June 13,2019 at Johnston County Medical Center, Smithfield.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. James Church of Christ Disciples of Christ. Burial will follow in the Staton Cemetery, Vanceboro.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie S. Oates.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019