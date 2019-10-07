David Richard "Dick" Nanney, 88, of Aurora passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church.

He was raised on the family farm and is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. After the military he ran heavy equipment before employment with TexasGulf. He retired as a supervisor, after 26 years of service with PCS Phosphate. He then ran and operated a crop dusting business until the age of 75. He enjoyed fishing and flying and taught many others to fly. He was also a certified airplane mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Nellie Nanney; two brothers, Jimmy and Melvin; and two sisters, Anna Laura and Mildred.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Nanney; children, David "Richie" Nanney, Kim Toler and husband, Johnnie, and John "Dudley" Nanney and wife, Karen; stepsons, Doug Cross and wife, Patricia, and Don Cross and wife, Kay; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Wingard officiating. Interment will follow immediately in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Bryant Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



