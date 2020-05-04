David Thomas King, 94, of Pollocksville, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.
A walk thru viewing will be held Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Goshen Cemetery, Goshen Road, Pollocksville followed by the interment.
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging onto your face book account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020