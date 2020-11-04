1/
Deante Lekyle Bryant
Deante Lekyle Bryant, 39, of Newport News, Va., a native of Craven County, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Viewing hours are 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Free Will Chapel Free Will Baptist Church grounds, 3298 Hwy. 58 N, Pollocksville, followed by the interment. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.
He is survived by one daughter, Nylah Bryant, Newport News, Va.; his mother, Jacquelyn Bryant, Trenton; father, Darrell Bryant Sr. of New Bern; four brothers, Darrell Bryant Jr., and Damalis Bryant, both of Virginia, Herman Drake of North Carolina and Michael Bryant of New York; two sisters, Inglish Walker and Quaroni Bryant, both of Virginia.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
