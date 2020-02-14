Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Lynn (Pittman) Carmichael. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Lynn Pittman Carmichael, 67, of New Bern, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Debbie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Pittman Cottman and father, Haywood Pittman, and brothers, Douglas "Flash" Pittman and Roger Pittman.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Carmichael; son, Christopher Carmichael and wife Tonya; son, Jason Carmichael; grandchildren, Jacob Carmichael and Bailee Carmichael; brother, Ronald Pittman and wife Jane; as well as her sisters-in-law, Nina Pittman and Phyllis Pittman.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th at Riverdale United Methodist Church, followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Willis officiating. Burial will follow at the Pittman Family Cemetery in Richlands.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Riverdale United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

