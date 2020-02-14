Deborah Lynn Pittman Carmichael, 67, of New Bern, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Debbie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Pittman Cottman and father, Haywood Pittman, and brothers, Douglas "Flash" Pittman and Roger Pittman.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Carmichael; son, Christopher Carmichael and wife Tonya; son, Jason Carmichael; grandchildren, Jacob Carmichael and Bailee Carmichael; brother, Ronald Pittman and wife Jane; as well as her sisters-in-law, Nina Pittman and Phyllis Pittman.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th at Riverdale United Methodist Church, followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Willis officiating. Burial will follow at the Pittman Family Cemetery in Richlands.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Riverdale United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020