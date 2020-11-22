Or Copy this URL to Share

POLLOCKSVILLE - Deborah Lynn Wagner Parker, 64, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.She was a native of Chicago and a retired certified nursing assistant.No services will be held.Surviving are her husband, Roger D. Parker, Jr.; son, Roger D. Parker III of Pollocksville; daughters, Sheryl Wright of Swansboro; Lisa Liebold of Belgium and Donna Davis of Jacksonville and her sister, Sheryl Bosacki of Rock Falls, IL.; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.

