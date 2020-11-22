1/
Deborah Lynn Wagner
POLLOCKSVILLE - Deborah Lynn Wagner Parker, 64, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
She was a native of Chicago and a retired certified nursing assistant.
No services will be held.
Surviving are her husband, Roger D. Parker, Jr.; son, Roger D. Parker III of Pollocksville; daughters, Sheryl Wright of Swansboro; Lisa Liebold of Belgium and Donna Davis of Jacksonville and her sister, Sheryl Bosacki of Rock Falls, IL.; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
