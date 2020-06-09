Debra "DD" Daw
Debra "DD" Daw, 57, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She enjoyed taking trips to the beach, fishing, boating, clamming, camping, and swimming in her pool.
Debra is survived by her sons, Lloyd and Justin Daw; daughter in-law, Wendy Daw; grandchildren, Marina, Dylan, Sebastian; father, Avo Viegandt and wife, Emerica ; sister, Ava Weatherington and husband, Buddy; nephew, Tanner Weatherington; brother, Johnny Viegandt; and her beloved dog, Shadow.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Daw, Sr. and her fiancé, Billy "Hootie" Holton; mother, Frances Viegandt.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation and will be held at the Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
