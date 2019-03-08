COVE CITY - Delmore Mitchell Jr., 82, of 2711 Dover Road, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Mt. Mariah M.B. Church, Cove City. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will assemble at the home in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019