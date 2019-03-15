Delois Marie (Joyner) Mattocks

Obituary

MAYSVILLE - Delois Marie Joyner Mattocks, 71, of the Belgrade Community, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.
Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Belgrade, 561 Springhill Rd., Maysville. Interment will follow the service in the Mattocks Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
