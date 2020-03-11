Deloris Broughton Whitford, 71, of New Bern passed away March 10, 2020.
Deloris was born September 7, 1948 in Janerio, NC to the late Ralph and Doris Broughton.
She is survived by her daughter, DoriJo Yates, son-in law, Sean Yates, and grandson, Buddy, whom she loved to the moon and back.
She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon Broome (Al) of Reelsboro, NC and Judy Berry (Johnny) of Washington, NC.
Along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.
Deloris enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, gospel music, jewelry, the Lifetime and Hallmark channels, and a good rack of ribs.
A memorial service will be held 4:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home .The family will receive friends and loved ones , one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Whitford family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020