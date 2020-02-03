Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Piriczky Lockey. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

August 22, 1950 to February 2, 2020

Deloris Piriczky Lockey "Lorsie", 69, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She is reunited with her late parents, Edward and Helen Piriczky; survived by her loving companion of 23 years Ellis Cowell Jr (his mother, Betty Cowell, sister, Michelle ONeal with her children, Danny and Jacob), brother, Edward (with daughters, Sonya, Lisa, and Lydia), sister, D-Anna (with husband, Earl and their children, Mike and Dawn), sister, Helen (with her children, Karla and Pete, late husband, David, and daughter, Kristy), and many nephews and nieces.

Deloris dedicated over 30 years of her life to Camp Seafarer. It was there she found joy in making others happy. Lorsie loved to decorate for every holiday which made the campers and staff feel at home. Lorsie also boasted the green thumb of the family, always tending to her garden and plants. She was passionate about all nature.

Pamlico County, Camp Seafarer, Dawson's Creek, family and friends will always have a special place in their heart for Deloris. As one of her best friends quoted, "even the squirrels are going to miss her".

Funeral services will be held at 6pm, Wednesday, February 5th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held immediately following the service until 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Suite 111, Wilmington NC 28403.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.





