Denise was born October 30, 1953 in Ossining, NY to Deborah and Lawrence Pidgeon. She attended Ossining High School and St Johns School of Nursing in White Plains, NY. Denise graduated and started her career as an RN in 1972. Denise was commissioned in the USAF as a 2nd Lieutenant and was stationed at Andrews AFB in Maryland in 1976. There she met Cliff and they were married in October 1977. Denise separated from the Air Force in 1978 and started working at Bethesda Naval Hospital while Cliff attended college.

Cliff and Denise traveled around the world and began welcoming their children Matthew, Patrick and Caitlin to the family. The Nielsen five were transferred to Italy in 1997 and shortly after Denise was diagnosed with her brain tumor. She insisted on going through her treatments in Italy so her children could continue enjoying the Italian experience she always dreamed of.

Denise loved to travel and cook. All three of her children followed their Mom's love of cooking and are all chefs. Of all the titles Denise had, Mom was the most important to her.

Denise passed away in her sleep early on August 27 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing Home with her husband by her side. Service will be at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, NC on Tuesday September 3 at 3pm. Family requests attendees to dress casual and be prepared to toast Denise with her favorite wine (provided).

