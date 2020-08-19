Denise Martin Williams, 58, of Bridgeton, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Walk through viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Rd., New Bern followed by the interment.
She is survived by two sons, Juan Martin and Curtis Williams both of New Bern; two daughters, Shaneeka Mitchell and Nicole Mitchell, both of Wilmington; three sisters, Ola Broadus and Yolanda Everett, both of New Bern and Estelle Strayhorn of Newport News, Va.; one brother, James Martin, Brooklyn, N.Y.; four grandchildren.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
