Denise Martin Williams, 58, of Bridgeton, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Walk through viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Rd., New Bern followed by the interment.

She is survived by two sons, Juan Martin and Curtis Williams both of New Bern; two daughters, Shaneeka Mitchell and Nicole Mitchell, both of Wilmington; three sisters, Ola Broadus and Yolanda Everett, both of New Bern and Estelle Strayhorn of Newport News, Va.; one brother, James Martin, Brooklyn, N.Y.; four grandchildren.

Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



