1/
Denise Martin Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Martin Williams, 58, of Bridgeton, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Walk through viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Rd., New Bern followed by the interment.
She is survived by two sons, Juan Martin and Curtis Williams both of New Bern; two daughters, Shaneeka Mitchell and Nicole Mitchell, both of Wilmington; three sisters, Ola Broadus and Yolanda Everett, both of New Bern and Estelle Strayhorn of Newport News, Va.; one brother, James Martin, Brooklyn, N.Y.; four grandchildren.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved