Dennis "Dan" Patrick O'Neill 90, of Oriental, NC, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael O'Neill, brother, John O'Neill, and grandson, Raymond Adcock.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife Lynn, two sons, Kevin O'Neill of New York, NY, Daniel O'Neill of Lawrence, NJ, two daughters, Sharon West of Riverhead, NY, Denise Rudy (Fred) of Queens, NY, nine grandchildren, Tara O'Neill, Brendon O'Neill, Stephanie Murphy (Ryan), Danielle O'Neill, Ryan O'Neill, Ivery O'Neill, Randy Cappello, Dana Los (Andrew Los), Jenifer O'Neill, and two great grandchildren.

Dan served his country faithfully with a long career in the Army, retiring with the rank of Major. He also enjoyed success in the civilian world, starting at National Airlines, which became part of Pan-Am Air, from which he later retired from his position as Director of Passenger Sales. After retirement, in October of 1998, a sailboat brought Dan and Lynn to Oriental, NC. Once there, they joined the Sailing Club of Oriental, and various other community organizations. Dan was also a faithful member of St. Peter the Fisherman Roman Catholic Church.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the St. Peter the Fisherman Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dan's honor to: Pamlico County Hospice, 602 Main St, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

