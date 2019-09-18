Deondre Tyshawn Surles, 22, of New Bern, died September 10, 2019 in New Bern.
His memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 800 Cedar St., New Bern.
He is survived by his mother, Donna E. Dail of New Bern; father, Stacey E. Surles, New Bern; three brothers, Davon Surles, Jerron Woods and Jeriandre Marrero; four sisters, Arianna Dail, New Bern, Kianna Koonce, Atlanta, GA, Brittany Williams and Myaja Surles, both of New Bern; maternal grandfather, Donald Dail, New Bern; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Williams, New Bern and paternal grandfather, Joe Surles, Four Oaks.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019