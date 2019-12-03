Dera Lynn (Stallings) Fuller

Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Debra Lynn Stallings Fuller, 61, of New Bern passed away December 1, 2019.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Life Long resident of New Bern and a 1976 graduate of New Bern High School.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service the funeral home.
Surviving is her husband, Rubert Reid Fuller; sons, Benjamin Reid Fuller and wife, Laura and Daniel Alexander Fuller both of New Bern; brother, Edward Earl Stallings and wife, Joyce of Duluth, GA; sister, Mollie Stallings Caton of New Bern; grandson, Curtis Reid Fuller.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL. 33612
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Fuller Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
