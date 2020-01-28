Derek LaConte

Derek James "DJ" LaConte, 43, of New Bern, was a loving son, father, and brother, who sadly passed, left his family on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Derek is survived by his mother and step-father, Kathy and Glenn Lysogorski; son, Zachary LaConte; daughter, Dianna Steenburg; brother, Michael LaConte; sisters, Kristin Martin, Tammy Koga, and Tina Wade; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the home of his mother, 105 Tammy Court, New Bern, 28560.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral home and online condolences can be made in Derek's honor at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
