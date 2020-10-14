Diana Rose Seals Wood, 68, of New Bern, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Diana retired from Cherry Point after 35 years of serving as an Administrative Officer. She graduated in the first graduating class from Craven Technical Institute; received an undergraduate degree from University of West Florida; and obtained her Master's Degree from East Carolina University. Diana was Regent of Richard Dobbs Speight Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. Following many years of dedicated work, she became the State Regent of North Carolina Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Diana loved her family dearly and was lovingly called "Gammy" by her grandchildren. As an avid baker, she could be found in the kitchen with her grandchildren baking cakes, cookies, and any type of delicious goodies. Diana was a past elder and lifetime member of Croatan Presbyterian Church. Diana and Bruce enjoyed traveling and cruising around the world. Her two dogs, Jasper and Dolly, were greatly loved by her.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Wood; daughters, Serina Harris, and Tonya Gent and husband, Billy Gent; son, Tom Sapp; step-children, Susan Ferone and husband, Michael Ferone, and Brent Wood and wife, Heidi Wood; grandchildren, Dylan Harris, Chase Harris, Isabelle Gent, William Gent, Caroline Kelly, Caitlin Wood, Meredith Wood, Morgan Ferone, Harrison Ferone, and Anna Ferone; sisters, Loretta Potts and Ruth Andersen; and brothers, Allan Seals, Jr. and Clifford Seals.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Dorothy Seals; sister, Helen Golden; and grandson, Beau Harris.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Croatan Community Cemetery. Rev. Richard Boyd will be officiating the service.

Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Diana Rose Seals Wood.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store