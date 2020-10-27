1/
Diane Kay Bland
Diane Kay Bland, 68, of New Bern, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy Bland of New Bern; daughter, Pamela Willis of Newport; two granddaughters; three brothers, Glenn Ferrell of Winterville, Donnie Ferrell of Garner and Durwood Ferrell of Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
