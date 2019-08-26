August 11th, 2019 Heaven welcomed one of the most fiercest spiritual warriors North Carolina to Illinois has ever known. A Woman bold enough to do what the Lord has called her to do and to do it with such grace and tenacity. Pastor Diane Watson/Yentes has served her Lord and community with all she has and then some. She "fought the good fight". May her legacy live on in each life that she touched. With every prayer spoken and breath of praise she gave unto The Lord, we know that she is with her Beloved, Savior, Creator, and Redeemer today. May the Heavens roar with splendor as loud as our hearts ache. She leaves behind four children Albert Watson III, Clayton Watson, Sarah Christianson, and Serene Luta. One grandchild Kingsten James Christianson. Her sister Debra Tipton and three brothers Gary, Donald, and Charlie Paquette.

Visitation will be held at Bridgeton United Methodist Church in Bridgeton, N.C. on Wed. Sept. 4th from 5-7 p.m. with refreshments in reception hall as well.



