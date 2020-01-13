Diane Yates Fink, 58, of Grantsboro passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She attended New Bethlehem FWB Church. Diane was a very caring, loving person who never met a stranger and always had her door open to anyone. She was a great cook and loved her family dearly. She also enjoyed raising chickens and tending her plants.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. Yates, Sr. and Alice R. Yates.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dave Fink Sr.; daughters, Karen Fink, Kristen Tribby (Christopher Joyner), Nichole Buck (Hugh) and Michelle Barber; son, David Fink Jr.; brothers, Richard Yates Jr. (Robin), Kevin Yates (Sherry), and Donald Yates; sisters, Karen Winkelvoss (Ralph), Rhonda DeMark (Jim), Melissa Southard (Jason); brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Fink (Denise) and Kerry Fink (Diana); and 12 grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Alana, Dallas, Savannah, Kyndell, Kaylie, Larry II, MeKenna, Brayleigh, Bryleigh, and Taylor.

Her funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ashley Trogdon officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

