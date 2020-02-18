NEW BERN – Dianne Jean Wengert, 81, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. She was born November 4, 1938, daughter of the late John F. and Jean Donlan Dalton. In addition she was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Sullivan.
Mrs. Wengert was a special education teacher for many years. She was a member of Universal Unitarian Church, supported Religious Community Services, Faith Connections and was one of the original founders of FISH in Cranford, NJ, an organization to assist seniors in the community.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Wengert; one son, James Joseph Wengert (Debi) of Hillsborough, NJ; daughter, Bonnie Jean Ravaioli of New Bern; brother, Kerry Dalton (Susanna) of Nevada; sister, Sheila Sullivan of Santa Fe, NM; and four grandchildren, Daniel Ravaioli, Andrew Wengert, Elizabeth Ravaioli and John Ravaioli.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, followed by a reception at the funeral home.
The family requests no flowers, but instead are asking people if they desire, to make donations to , Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York City, NY 10163-4777.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020