Dollena Blase, 93, of New Bern, NC, went to be with the Lord on March 25th, 2019. Dolly was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Blase and is survived by 3 daughters Donna Deering (spouse Timothy Deering), Becky Newton, and Karen Blase. She also leaves to cherish her memory 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered as the heart of the family. Dolly was a devoted Christian with a keen wit, a great sense of humor, and talented beyond measure. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends just prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 pm.

Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

