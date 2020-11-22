Dolores "Dee" Credle of Red Bank, New Jersey passed away peacefully at her home on November 11, 2020 after a long illness. Her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Glenwood was by her side.
Dolores was born on March 20, 1939 to Willie W. and Cordelia Ann Gibbs in Mesic, North Carolina. Her father was a dedicated farmer who worked on the family farm and raised prized hogs for market and her mother was a devoted homemaker and loved to hand make quilts. She was the oldest of four of their children. Educated in Pamlico County Public Schools, Dolores was valedictorian in middle school through high school.
On July 2, 1956, Dolores married Glenwood, her high school sweetheart in Mesic, NC. They moved to Red Bank, NJ and raised their five children. She was a homemaker and loved to show hospitality by cooking Southern cuisine for family and friends. She was a supportive mother and was a regular volunteer for the PTA. She loved to crochet, enjoyed word puzzles and vacations with the family.
Dolores was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 1965. She served regularly in the ministry since 1971 to help persons study the Bible, which she enjoyed to the end.
She is survived by her Husband, Glenwood Earl Credle Daughter Gwendolyn Toth, spouse; Sandor of Boquete, Panama; Son Glen Credle, spouse; Yolanda of Fort Washington, MD; Son Gregory Credle, spouse; Taheesha of Newark, NJ; Daughter Gloria Stapleton, spouse; Ron of Red Bank, NJ; Daughter Gina Ndao, spouse; Cheikh of Falls Church, VA.
Grandchildren; Jaron D. Credle, Aspri-Jazmine Toth, Christian Credle, Briana Credle, Gregory Emanuel Credle, Brandon Credle, spouse; Sierra of Manassas, VA. Great grandson, Jeremiah Credle.
Brother, Admire Gibbs; spouse Hilda of Mesic, NC; Sister, Eva Mae Smith, spouse; Pernell of Mesic, NC. Host of cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her Grandson, Gregory E. Credle II; Sister, Rachel Moore formerly of Bronx, NY.
Host of friends from the Fair Haven New Jersey Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and other congregations worldwide.
The Credle Family is planning a Dolores Credle Zoom Memorial for family and friends to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JW.org.