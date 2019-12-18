Dolores Ireland Dunham "Honey", 66, of Grantsboro, passed unexpectedly at her home Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. Known to many affectionately as Honey, her patience and gentle nature knew no end. If she wasn't attending an activity with her grandchildren, she was working in her yard or helping her husband in his shop. Always ready to offer smiles and hugs, her joking nature will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Keel and her brother, Mike Ireland.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy L. Dunham; children, Stewart Dunham (Paula), Trudy Dunham, Kim Hiatt (Jay) and Matthew Dunham; brother, Jeff Ireland; sisters, Patricia Jenkins, Teresa Murphy and Arlene Ayscue; and nine grandchildren, Kenly, Trent, Alyssa, Angel, Jacie, Marley, Brianna, Bryce, and Westin.

Her funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21st at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Hacker officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Grantsboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



