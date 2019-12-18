Dominick Robert Gaiti, 20, of New Bern died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Friends will be received at the residence of his father, 160 Branch Canal Road, Bridgeton. Viewing hours are 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow at the Gooding Family Cemetery, Rocky Run.
He is survived by his father, Elvin Ray Ballard of New Bern and mother, Crystal Scott, New Bern; two children, Dominic Robert Gaiti, Jr. of New Bern and Leah Marie Gaiti, Raleigh, NC; four sisters, Renetta Michelle Green, Shiane Ballard and Rachel Ballard, all of New Bern, Alexis Nicole Scott, Jacksonville, NC; two brothers, Brennen Petty, Havelock and Tristan Ray Ballard, Raleigh, NC; paternal grandparents, Paul and Brenda Ballard of Reelsboro and maternal grandmother, Wanda Jenkins; aunts, Amanda Lynn Meadows and Susan Marie Glover all of New Bern.
Online condolences are accepted at www.oscarsmortuary.com.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019