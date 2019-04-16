Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don C. Bass. View Sign

Mr. Don C. Bass, 61, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home. Don was a native of Wilson County, a US Navy veteran, and grew up in the Goldsboro area before moving to New Bern in the 70's. He was a longtime contract manager in the construction industry. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wolfe Bass in January 2018.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer words of hope and condolences may visit

Don is survived by his daughters, Jessica Smith (Greg Henderson), and Amanda M. Zaytoun (Michael) and Don's pride and joy, his grandson, Landon Wolfe Zaytoun, all of New Bern. He also leaves behind his mother, JoAnn F. Bass, of Goldsboro; and his brothers, Michael Bass (Kelly) of Suffolk,VA; and Lamont Bass, of Goldsboro.

Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Bass Family.

2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

(252) 637-5111 Funeral Home Details Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019

