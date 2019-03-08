Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Lamb. View Sign

Don Lamb, 88, has passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with heart disease. Many thanks to Craven County Hospice for making the end of his journey so easy for him and his family.

He served as a pilot in the Air Force during the Korean War and upon discharge continued flying with Capital Airlines which became United Airlines. His 37-year career ended when he retired in December of 1990. Don was a fun-loving man who never met a stranger. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis and sailing. He loved building small pieces of furniture. There are many of his heavy wood outdoor tables and benches at relatives as well as friends' homes around New Bern. He worked as assistant to Chuck Dulane making home improvements around Greenbrier. They were most proud of their masterpiece, the gazebo at the tennis courts at the Emerald.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janet Lamb, two daughters, Sharon Alderton (Dave) and Missy Dockendorff (Charlie), step-son Kevin, five incredible grandchildren, David Dockendorff (Lauren), Ashley Clisam (PJ), Michael Alderton (Rachel), Christopher Alderton and Cole Ponton and precious great-grandchildren: Taylor, Ethan, Luke, Austin, Miles and Finley.

It was his wish that there be no service and his hope that everyone would remember him as he was when he was healthier. The world has lost a true gentleman.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

