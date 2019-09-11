Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Lowell McKown. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Don Lowell McKown, 82, of Reelsboro, NC passed into life eternal on September 3, 2019, at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Don was born on April 5, 1937, the only son of Charles Donzel and Genevieve Deshler McKown. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, WV, class of 1955. Immediately after high school he joined the United States Air Force and served proudly for over 20 years. Upon retirement he lived in Goldsboro, NC and had many small businesses, including a taxi service and a used tire business. He was an avid football and racing enthusiast.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Anna Tyndall McKown after 37 years of marriage.

He is survived by his son, Brian Tyndall McKown, of the family home in Reelsboro; three grandchildren, Joshua McKown, Kimberly McKown Hall and Kristina McKown; and four great grandsons, Caleb, Julian, Jonathan and Adrian. He is also survived by his wife, Euna Faye McKown of New Bern and two sisters, Beverly McKown Carpenter and Teri McKown (Jerry) Duckworth, both of New Bern, NC.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at Don's home church, Reelsboro Pentecostal Holiness Church on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Woodard and the Rev. Steve Willis officiating. The family will be available one hour prior to the service for visitation.

Memorials may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509 or to the Reelsboro Pentecostal Holiness Church, 221 Neuse Rd, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

