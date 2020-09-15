1/
Don Ray Nolon Sr.
Don Ray Nolon Sr., 60, of Kinston, a native of Craven County, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his residence.
Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held noon Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Susan B. Nolon Cemetery, Havelock.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Mae Nolon of Havelock; wife, Antonia Hernandez Nolon and son, Don Nolon Jr., both of the home; brother, Lonnie D. Nolon; sisters, Brenda Frazier and Annie Nolon, both of Havelock.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
