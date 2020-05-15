Donald Carlton Williams Sr., age 69, passed away of natural causes on May 11, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. He was a long time resident of Craven County.
Donnie was preceded in death by his wife Lynda Williams, parents Emmet Elwood and Louise Williams, and brother Elwood Williams.
Surviving are his three children, Donald Williams Jr of New Bern, NC; Stephen Williams and wife Kristi of Haslet, Texas; Natasha Sidwell and husband Ken of Etowah, NC; four grandchildren, Phillip Williams of Lexington, NC; Rylee Williams of New Bern, NC; Parker and Paisley Sidwell of Etowah, NC; sister Glenda Kite of Pollocksville and brother Randy Williams of New Bern.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Croatan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans Charity (dav.org).
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020