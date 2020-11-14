Long time New Bern resident Donald Francis Coffey passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia.
Born May 8, 1928, to John Henry Coffey and Marguerite Corridan Coffey in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Don graduated from local schools where he pursued his passions of basketball and pool. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy at the end of WWII and was stationed in Newfoundland as a weatherman. After the Navy, he studied accounting at Mt. Saint Mary's and Strayer College where he received an accounting degree.
He joined the FBI in 1951, where he met his future wife, Mabel "Woodie" Burdette, who was from Hyattstown, Maryland. They were married November 29, 1952, in Natchez, Mississippi. Deciding to pursue a job with less transfers, Don and Woodie moved back to Maryland in 1956, where Don joined the National Security Agency. Don travelled the world during his time at NSA, even packing the family up and moving to Harrogate, England (1972-1975). After his retirement from NSA in 1983, Don and Woodie moved to Cape Cod Massachusetts, where Don continued working part time, doing background investigations for the government.
After several winters on the Cape, they heard the sun calling, and moved south to the Greenbrier in New Bern in 1988. Don never lost his Boston accent, was an avid reader and golfer, and enjoyed his time in New Bern, making many new friends and continuing lifelong friendships with others. Above all, he loved a good laugh, appreciated close friends and fine scotch, and loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. He is missed by all who knew him.
Don is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Woodie Coffey; his three children, Jack Coffey of Alexandria, Virginia, Nancy Coffey of Belfast Maine, Patty Spear of Leland, North Carolina; and five grandchildren.
There will be a private service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers (www.maryknollsociety.org
), the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
), or Wreaths Across America (www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
).