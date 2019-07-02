Donald John McBride passed away on June 20, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center. Donald was born on August 19, 1929 in Nyack, New York. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, James H. McBride Sr. and Margaret Skelly McBride, his sister, Jane M. McBride and brother, James H. McBride Jr. He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Peggy and Warren Oliver of New Bern as well as a sister in law, Joan McBride of Maplewood, New Jersey. Donald is also survived by 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Mary Jean McBride, Timothy McBride (Sue), Maureen McBride, Claire Spencer (Tim), Warren Oliver (Heidi), Lorraine Stasny (Steve) as well as 8 great nieces and nephews. Emily Stasny, Andrew Stasny, Mary Kate Stasny, Michael Stasny, John Stasny and Zeb Stasny of West Virginia and Gregory Spencer and Kennan Spencer of Maryland. Donald served in the United States Navy for 4 years. He was a graduate of Scranton University in Scanton, Pennsylvania and University of Virginia. Donald worked as a High School English Teacher at Ascension Academy and Bishop Ireton in Northern Virginia. Donald retuned to Nyack, New York and was principal of Albertus Magnus High School in Rockland County. Donald enjoyed theatre and was active in school productions during his time in Northern Virginia. Upon retirement, Donald taught English to the Burmese and Russian refugees. He also read stories for the blind. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on July 5th, 2019 at 11 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern in their Family Life Center. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Nanuet, New York at a later date. The family will be receiving guests at St. Paul's starting at 10:00 am on July 5th. In lieu of flowers, please bestow an act of kindness to someone who could use it.
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019