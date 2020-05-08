NEW BERN - Donald Max Shuey, 94, formerly of Argenta, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Brookdale Senior Living. A private family burial will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL under the direction of Dawson & Wikoff North Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date when it is safe to be with family and friends. Memorials may be made to . Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.pollockbest.com.
Don was born April 1, 1926, in Argenta, IL, the son of Harold (Sherman) and Evelyn (Welge) Shuey. He married Marilyn M. Lutz on June 1, 1947 in Decatur, IL. He retired after 35 years of service with A. E. Staley's Manufacturing Company and later also retired after 50 years of farming. He was a member of the Maroa United Methodist Church, Lions Club, The American Legion, Cisco Co-op, Veterans Association (Navy) and the National WWII Museum Club. Plus, Don was a true Chicago CUBS fan all of his life.
Surviving are his children: Ronald Shuey and his wife Kathy of Annapolis, MD, Kathleen and her husband Jeff Cox of Parrish, FL, and Jan and her husband Rick Reitzel of New Bern; grandchildren: Keri and husband Donnie Sims of Ft. Myers, FL, Corey Turner and wife-to-be, Kelly of Chattanooga, TN and Jonathon Reitzel and husband, Alex of Brooklyn, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife, parents and Aunt.
Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020