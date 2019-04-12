BEAUFORT - Donald Ray Henry, 72, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Donovan Henry, 207 Speight St., Havelock. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church, 217 Craven St., Beaufort. The interment with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019