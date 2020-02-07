Donald Thomas Ensley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Thomas Ensley.
Service Information
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-3181
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald Thomas Ensley, 65, born in Baltimore, MD, passed away at his home in New Bern, NC on February 5, 2020.
He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Marie Ensley.
Don loved his family and friends, the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens, Blues music, fishing, car racing and Maryland steamed crabs and beer. He worked at the railroad for 45 years and retired as a conductor with Amtrak in 2015.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna Rasmussen of Aberdeen, MD and Denise Absalom of Middle River, MD; loving nieces and nephews, Joseph Jackson, Kathleen Rasmussen, Amy Rasmussen and Stephen Absalom.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Ensley Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
funeral home direction icon