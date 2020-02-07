Donald Thomas Ensley, 65, born in Baltimore, MD, passed away at his home in New Bern, NC on February 5, 2020.
He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Marie Ensley.
Don loved his family and friends, the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens, Blues music, fishing, car racing and Maryland steamed crabs and beer. He worked at the railroad for 45 years and retired as a conductor with Amtrak in 2015.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna Rasmussen of Aberdeen, MD and Denise Absalom of Middle River, MD; loving nieces and nephews, Joseph Jackson, Kathleen Rasmussen, Amy Rasmussen and Stephen Absalom.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Ensley Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020