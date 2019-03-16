Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald (Don) Whitford Willis, 83 of Athens, GA passed away just after midnight on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by family at the ICU of Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Born in Alliance, N.C. on June 29, 1935 to Millard and Winifred Willis, he is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Rigby Willis, two daughters Rebekka Willis Muhlnickel and Sarah Willis Staley, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (all of Central FL) as well as brothers Frank and Johnny (Lena), sister Judy WIllis Mitchell (Tommy), dozens of (great) nieces and nephews (all of Alliance) and a step-son Michael Stephen Martin of Waverly, GA and a step-granddaughter, Kelly Martin Marlowe (Cord) of NYC..

At 17, Don proudly enlisted in the US Navy as an electronics engineer on carrier flight decks and served both domestically and internationally. Over his 24 years he was stationed all over the world including Iceland, Sicily and Key West, FL. After retiring from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, he spent 18 years managing the stockroom and maintenance at retailer J.C. Penny at Athens Square Mall. In recent years, you could find him sipping on a Mocha, mastering the game of Soduku, tending to his backyard garden and Koi pond or travelling the country with friends and family. Don's kind heart, nurturing spirit and determination will be missed. "If Poppy can't fix it then no one can."

A service will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00am at Bernstein Funeral Home on the Atlanta Highway with prayer led by Associate Pastor John Walker of Beech Haven Baptist Church where the Willis' were members.



