NEW BERN - Donna Crouell Strayhorn, 48, of 200 Wakefield Drive, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UPHC-James City, 801 U.S. Hwy. 70 East, New Bern. The interment will follow at Free Will Chapel Church Cemetery, Pollocksville.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Linster Strayhorn III of New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
