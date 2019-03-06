Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Barlow. View Sign



Donna was born November 18, 1939 in Washburn, Maine. She was predeceased in death by her grandparents, Harry Duncan and Josephine Duncan (English), her parents, WWII Veteran Ernest R. Conroy and Marjorie A. Conroy (Duncan), and her brother a Vietnam Veteran, Allen R. Conroy, her niece Ronnette L. Reinhart, and William O. Barlow.

Surviving Donna is her sister, Carol L. Chapman (Conroy) of Lancaster, PA. as well as her three children, daughter's, Kimberly R. Giorgio (Giorgio) of Rochester, NH and Karlene A. Tomassetti (Dean) of Burgaw, NC. a son, Kenneth T. Barlow Sr. (Tracy) of New Bern, NC. Grandchildren Barry S. Lane (Liesl), Joshua M. Lane, K. Thomas Barlow Jr. (Courtney), Katherine J. Barlow, Jonathan R. Barlow, Brittany T. Frias, Robert Lane (Angela), Timothy Lane, Arthur Lane. Nephew Jere Chapman (Peg), two great nieces Elizabeth and Gabrielle and two great nephews, James Reinhart (Melissa), Christopher Reinhart (Meredith). Great Grandchildren Fisher Lee and Raleigh Jones (Thomas & Courtney) and Cashman Steel (Barry & Liesl). Donna loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much and would light up every time she saw them or spoke about them and will always be Grammy to them.

