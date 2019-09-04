Donnie Dale Ensley, 72, of Arapahoe, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Berthe "Beth" Kessel Ensley; his parents, Wilma and Howard Ensley and brother, Ravon Keel Ensley.
He is survived by one brother, Roger Ensley; nephew, Alan Ravon Ensley and niece, Tammy Daw Ferrell.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019