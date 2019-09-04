Donnie Dale Ensley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie Dale Ensley.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donnie Dale Ensley, 72, of Arapahoe, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Berthe "Beth" Kessel Ensley; his parents, Wilma and Howard Ensley and brother, Ravon Keel Ensley.
He is survived by one brother, Roger Ensley; nephew, Alan Ravon Ensley and niece, Tammy Daw Ferrell.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.